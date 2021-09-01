Psychosocial, disaster expert retires

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: His body of work is an encyclopedia of human emotions unrobed in the face of natural and man-made disasters, and the journey of human spirit towards recovery and healing, in which he and his team have played an intrinsic role.

Professor of Pscyho-Social Work (PSW) and Head of Centre for Disaster Management, National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Dr K Sekar on August 31 demitted office after a four-decade long association with the premier mental health institute.

Dr Sekar has worked in all natural and man-made disasters in the past two decades -- the 1993 Latur earthquake, the 1999 supercyclone in Odisha, 2002 Godhra riots, tsunami in 2004, Kashmir earthquake in 2005, Kandhamal riots in 2008 and the Covid-19 pandemic, where he set up the state and national helpline to address issues arising out of the pandemic.

He has also travelled to countries ravaged by natural disasters to provide psychosocial support to people and train the trainers. Dr Sekar has played a key role in building community support for mental health, and was in the core group for drafting the National Disaster Management Guidelines for providing psychosocial support.