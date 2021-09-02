STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengalureans mark Buffett birthday with launch of ‘Women Investors’ Day’ 

As legendary investor Warren Buffett celebrated his 91st birthday on Monday, here in Bengaluru too, a group of women made the day special.

Committee members of the Bangalore chapter of Millennium Mams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As legendary investor Warren Buffett celebrated his 91st birthday on Monday, here in Bengaluru too, a group of women made the day special. Members of Kolkata-headquartered Millennium Mams’, a womens-only financial awareness and literacy group, launched ‘Women Investors’ Day’ on the occasion. Joining them as the guest of honour was prominent investment banker and group CEO of Ambit Capital, Ashok Wadhwa. 

In addition, Bishnu Dhanuka, the brainchild of the organisation, runs an initiative called the Buffett Club, which teaches long-term investing based on the principles of Warren Buffett. The next online session begins on October 20 and will be held on Wednesdays between 6pm and 7pm for three months.

During this pandemic, the organisation has invited eminent speakers, including Indira Nooyi, former chairman & CEO, Pepsico; Suresh Narayanan, chairman & MD at Nestle India Limited; N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Board of Tata Sons; N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder and chairman of the Board of Infosys. “This initiative is aimed at breaking stereotypes  and educating women about the world of investing,” says Dhanuka, adding that over 5,000 women have benefitted so far.  

The sessions combine theoretical lessons with factory visits and participation in AGMs to reinforce learning about companies and sectors. Currently, their chapters are operational in Kolkata, Bangalore, and Mumbai. “Online sessions enabled more members to attend e-AGMs that were analysed by us in depth,” says  Dhanuka. For details, call, Tanya: 9741446622; Sunita: 9845029699.  

