STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lasika Mela helps Karnataka to achieve 100 per cent Covid vaccine cover

The total target population for the day was 15,19,700, while 10,08,311 were administered the vaccine. The state’s total coverage was 66 per cent.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lasika Mela held on Wednesday helped Karnataka achieve its target of vaccinating 10 lakh people on a single day.

Districts like Gadag, Chikkaballapura, Ballari, Hassan and Yadgir districts were among the lowest performing districts, which did not even reach 50% of the day’s target. 

The State government has decided to conduct Lasika Mela every Wednesday, in order to cover a major part of the population and achieve the target of vaccinating the entire population by the end of the year. 

As of 5.45pm on Wednesday, vaccination figures on the CoWin portal showed that Karnataka had achieved 10,08,311 jabs. The total target population for the day was 15,19,700, while 10,08,311 were administered the vaccine. The state’s total coverage was 66 per cent.

Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “Karnataka crosses 10 lakh doses today! Pace is picking up and we have given more than 35 lakh doses in the last 5 days!”

The top seven performing districts on Wednesday, with maximum coverage, were Dharwad with 118% coverage, Bengaluru Urban and Mandya with 108 per cent, BBMP had 97% coverage, Chikkamagaluru 84%, Shivamogga 81% and Bidar 77% coverage.

In BBMP limits, vaccination was carried out in Lasika Kendras, where social distancing was followed and the process was quick. 

Among the low performing districts, Gadag covered 28%, Chikkaballapur 31%, Ballari 35 per cent, Hassan 38% and Yadgir 47%. District officials attributed the low coverage to the number of people still hesitant to take the vaccine.

While Belagavi, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Raichur achieved 60-73%  coverage, Koppal, Kodagu, Udupi, Chamarajanagara and Kolar achieved 53-58%.

Dr K Sudhakar said, “Apart from the Lasika Mela on Wednesdays, on other days, the goal is to give 5 lakh vaccines, and the target is to vaccinate at least 1.50 crore a month. Our intention is that all adults should be vaccinated by December. Vaccination is preferred in border districts, while people in Yadgir, Kalaburagi and a few more districts are hesitant to get the vaccine. Elected representatives are working to ensure maximum coverage.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID 19 Lasika Mela
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp