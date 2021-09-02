STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No foot bridge, passengers take risk, dash across tracks at Jnanabharathi Halt station

With garment factories located in the vicinity of the railway station, workers from Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna and Ramanagara get down here and rush off to work.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers cross the tracks at Jnanabharathi Railway Station | S Lalitha

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The small Jnanabharathi Halt station presents an idyllic picture till the Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU chugs in at 8.45 am. The station springs to life and there is a sudden burst of activity on the railway tracks as all the passengers alighting here, mostly women, dash across the tracks onto Mysuru Road. 

With garment factories located in the vicinity of the railway station, workers from Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna and Ramanagara get down here and rush off to work. Trespassing on the tracks is a cause of worry as a speeding express train crosses the station ten minutes later without slowing down as there is no halt here. With the Jnanabharathi Metro station opening up last week, more passengers could use the railway station now. Two pairs of MEMU trains, to and from Mysuru and the Mysuru-Talagappa Express train, halt at this station now.

With the proposed Foot Over Bridge (FOB) by the Bengaluru Railway Division delayed for years, passengers have no other option but to cross the tracks risking their lives. TNIE caught up with some passengers. Bore Gowda, employed at a pharmacy nearby, pointed out that there is no other alternative. “I know I am risking my life. I have been doing it for the last five years now,” he said. 

Manjunatha, an employee at a private firm, was walking along the tracks, listening to music. “I have been doing this for years and nothing has happened so far,” he responded.  A final-year law college student, M S Priyanka, was going in the reverse direction from Jnanabharati towards Ramanagara. “I reside nearly 2 km from the station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar. After I reach the station, I need to cross the tracks to take a train to reach the Government Law College in Ramanagara,” he said. 

Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru) Shyam Singh told TNIE that he is taking the issue seriously. “Two Railway Protection Force personnel have been posted with immediate effect to stop people from crossing the tracks.” The DRM said that steps to complete the FOB, proposed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, will be taken up on priority.

“We are also examining the possibility of fencing the area between the two platforms so that people cannot cross. I will personally visit the station to take stock of the situation.” Attempts to erect walls at the station in 2004 and in 2010 did not succeed due to stiff resistance from local residents, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jnanabharathi Halt station
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp