Out and about

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: No doubt, there has been an increase in the number of people visiting local nature spots to cope with the physical and mental challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Adhering to the Covid health protocols, one-day tour in Bengaluru, is gaining momentum as travel enthusiasts not only get the opportunity to spend most of the day amidst nature but also get time to explore and experience new things and return home completely refreshed and rejuvenated. Of late, Bengalureans are venturing out to places where they get to experience and be close to nature and learn from it to use in their daily lives.

One such place where visitors are thronging to enjoy fresh air and organic farming is Annadana, located at Vidyaranyapura. Spread across an area of two acres of land, this 55-year-old farm is attracting people who are interested in farming or want to learn more about it. Sangita Sharma, one of the proprietors of Annadana, says, “We have people from different age groups come in for a tour that can be anywhere from one hour to three hours. Due to school holidays, we had more visitors during the weekends and they were mostly youngsters who accompanied their parents.”

The theme, ‘Farm Trail’, which includes soil-to-seed-to-plate, is a hot seller. The price of it is `2,000 per person, including farm-fresh refreshments. “It’s a great learning opportunity where people learn how to grow vegetables and fruits at home. I think people also enjoy coming here as they can breathe fresh air,” says Sharma. Visitors can experience hands-on training and take home seeds and knowledge of starting their home gardens. “Some have learned farming from us before converting their large properties located in the outskirts, into farmlands,” she adds.

Similarly, Tengin in Arsikere, Hassan, too is becoming popular among travellers. Recently, the farm introduced coco-tourism to attract more visitors. “It’s been about two months since we started it. While we make and sell products otherwise, I started this to ensure that the workers in my hometown remain here and realise we need their work to continue,” says Madhu Kargund, the owner of Tengin.

He points out that people who visit Chikamagaluru or Mangaluru find it convenient to stop by at Arsikere. “Recently, a yoga enthusiast visited the farm. Although she didn’t know Kannada, after a site tour and learning about what we do here, she spent time with the villagers and even taught them yoga,” Kargund says.

Closer home, Grover Zampa Vineyards is another hot favourite. Antara Kini, training and trade marketing manager of South division, says the footfall during weekends has been good. Visitors are introduced to ‘grape-to-glass’ concept. Its itinerary also includes grape stomping, visit to barrel rooms, and wine tasting followed by lunch at the restaurant. “It’s interesting that visitors now seem to know their wines better or have a fair knowledge about it compared to pre-pandemic times,” Kini says.

fact file

Grover: Weekday tour + tasting `650 ++

Weekend tour + tasting `1,000 ++

Contact: 63669 46331

Annadana: Learn about grow your food in a workshop called ‘Soil- to-seed-to-plate’. `2,000 per head, inclusive of farm-fresh refreshments

Contact:82771 16606

Tengin: Farm visit including

food at `499

Contact: 97403 30316