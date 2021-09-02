Private hospital official booked for forgery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An RTI activist has filed a complaint against a private hospital’s medical superintendent accusing him of forging his signature.

T Narasimha Murthy has lodged a complaint with the High Grounds police stating that he had filed a complaint against Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram, with the Karnataka Medical Council, accusing the hospital of fraudulently charging him for Covid-19 treatment. On August 14, he was called for an inquiry, when he came across a document in which his signature was allegedly forged.

Murthy alleged that Dr Umesh N, the medical superintendent of the hospital, had created a fake document and had forged his signature stating that he had received a refund of Rs 10,001. The document was also subjected to tests by a private forensic examiner, who confirmed that “the signature has been forged and made with an intention to create a deceptive document”. Hence, Murthy filed a complaint against Dr Umesh.