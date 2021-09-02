STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sugary Affair

With the advancement of technology, diabetic care has become more accessible and affordable

By Dr Abhijit Bhograi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the advancement in technology and health care, our approach to disease management has changed. This technical advancement is not just limited to services, but has positively affected the healthcare system, too. The new technologies have made life easier for people having chronic lifestyle disorders like diabetes. The year 2021 marks 100 years of  insulin discovery which was the start of innovation in diabetes. Decade after decade,  we have progressed  with  innovation in  insulin  to  oral agents, glucose testing  to  technology like data platforms which have evolved and  made diabetes care more accessible and affordable. 

Tools to determine blood glucose levels
Continuous Glucose Monitoring: A continuous glucose monitoring system, or CGM,  is a chip sensor system that continuously monitors your glucose levels by placing  a  sensor under the skin. Unlike the  traditional finger-stick blood glucose meter, which provides just a single glucose reading, CGM systems provide continuous and dynamic glucose information every 5 to 15 minutes, enabling us to visualise diabetes as patterns for the first time.

Non-invasive glucose monitoring: With advancements in technology, researchers have finally developed a non-invasive glucose monitoring device that can be worn as a watch or a skin patch. The non-invasive glucose monitoring equipment helps monitor blood glucose levels through sweat or through contact lenses that utilise optical sensors to beam glucose data to an app. 

Closed loop insulin 
delivery system: Closed Loop Insulin Delivery System or “artificial pancreas” has emerged as the future treatment for people with type 1 diabetes. The closed-loop system will require minimum interaction with the user, but it can still help to continuously monitor the blood glucose level and regulate insulin levels mimicking  the  human pancreas.

Smart Insulin pens: The smart insulin pens are reusable injector pens with memory and smart  algorithm  compatibility to help people with diabetes better manage insulin delivery and timing. It also helps to calculate insulin doses based on what they eat and their physical activities.

‘7Sugar’ digital health platform: With the vast amount of information related to the management of diabetes from different sources such as a connected glucometer, CGM sensors, smart watches, we can now track and treat larger population efficiently in real time before any complications arise.

(The writer is consultant endocrinologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sadashiva Nagar)

