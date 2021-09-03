STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka commits to be free of tuberculosis by 2025

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the first state to launch a campaign to find active TB cases among more than 29 lakh people who have recovered from Covid-19, and their family members. So far, about 7 lakh people have been screened and 157 active TB cases have been reported, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar said on Thursday. 

He was speaking to the media after participating in Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s video conference with all state health ministers, to review the progress in the fight against TB (Tuberculosis). Karnataka is committed to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of TB-free India by 2025, Sudhakar said. 

Mandaviya suggested that Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) cases must be evaluated for Covid-19 and everyone must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. He appreciated Karnataka’s progress in the vaccination drive and the Lasika Utsava, Sudhakar said. On the first Lasika Utsava on Wednesday, the state clocked a record 12 lakh-plus doses and topped the country. 

Karnataka has been following strict vigilance in the border districts, Sudhakar said. District authorities have been instructed to widen vaccine coverage in villages within 20km in border districts. Action has been initiated against the college management in KGF, after students returning from Kerala tested Covid-positive, said the minister.

