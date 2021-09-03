STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three women, trafficked from Delhi, rescued at Yelahanka railway station

Three young women from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh were flown from Delhi to Bengaluru by sex traffickers with the promise of jobs.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:47 AM

Trafficking
By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three young women from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh were flown from Delhi to Bengaluru by sex traffickers with the promise of jobs. But with presence of mind, they escaped from the clutches of the traffickers, who tried to push them into flesh trade, and reached the Yelahanka railway station from where the RPF rescued them. Two of them are daughters of a district-level leader of a political party in Ghaziabad, while the other woman is their relative.

The women, all in their 20s, are now in the custody of the Child Welfare Committee with the NGO Talaashi facilitating their return home. The trio was put on an IndiGo flight on the night of August 30 from Delhi airport to Kempegowda International Airport with the promise of jobs in Bengaluru, said an RPF source.

“Two of them, aged 21 and 26, were graduates from Delhi University and were employed in event management companies. Their mother is a local political leader. The other girl, a 19-year-old, is still pursuing her degree,” the source added. The trafficker is a well-known event manager in Delhi and is alleged to be involved in international trafficking of women.

The trio reached Bengaluru around 10.30 pm on that day and were informed that they will be taken to a hotel by someone and an interview scheduled the following morning. “A cab took them to a PG accommodation at Chandrashekhar Layout instead of a hotel. They were let in and the door was locked from outside by a watchman,” said another source.

The room where they were put up was littered with cigarette butts and had cameras installed. There were six drunk men in the building and the women learnt that it was actually a PG for men. Three more women, also trafficked, were around and they realised they had been brought for flesh trade.

The girls then hatched a plan to escape that night. “One of them beckoned the watchman to the door, overpowered him and escaped from there. They had Rs 3,000 with them and managed to reach Yelahanka railway station. They later asked a cop at the station to help them find a safe place for one night,” the source said.

