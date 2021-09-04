Bengaluru wards given Rs 60 lakh each, nodal officers must hold meetings to discuss use of funds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday said that all nodal officers must hold ward committee meetings and discuss the utilisation of the funds allocated.

He added that a grant amount of Rs 60 lakh has been earmarked per ward out of which Rs 20 lakh is for footpath repair, Rs 20 lakh for pothole repair and Rs 20 lakh for borewells.

Speaking at the virtual nodal officers meeting in the city along with administrator Rakesh Singh, Gupta said a senior official has been appointed for every ward as a nodal officer after the expiry of the term of office of the elected representatives. Through ward committees, all issues must be resolved and immediately addressed.

The ward council meetings should be held on the first and third Saturdays of the month. BBMP, Water Board, Bescom, Traffic Police Officers, Ward Committee Nodal Officers, ward committee members and residents must participate in this meeting and act to resolve the issues, he said.

Gupta pointed out that citizen participation is of utmost importance and for this a Citizen Partnership Programme has been launched to maintain cleanliness and manage the city's solid waste disposal process. Coordinators at the zonal, divisional, ward level and Shuchi Mithras at the block level and volunteers at lane level have been deployed.