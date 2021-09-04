STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru wards given Rs 60 lakh each, nodal officers must hold meetings to discuss use of funds

Of this, Rs 20 lakh is for footpath repair, Rs 20 lakh for pothole repair and Rs 20 lakh for borewells

Published: 04th September 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday said that all nodal officers must hold ward committee meetings and discuss the utilisation of the funds allocated.

He added that a grant amount of Rs 60 lakh has been earmarked per ward out of which Rs 20 lakh is for footpath repair, Rs 20 lakh for pothole repair and Rs 20 lakh for borewells.

Speaking at the virtual nodal officers meeting in the city along with administrator Rakesh Singh, Gupta said a senior official has been appointed for every ward as a nodal officer after the expiry of the term of office of the elected representatives. Through ward committees, all issues must be resolved and immediately addressed.

The ward council meetings should be held on the first and third Saturdays of the month. BBMP, Water Board, Bescom, Traffic Police Officers, Ward Committee Nodal Officers, ward committee members and residents must participate in this meeting and act to resolve the issues, he said.

Gupta pointed out that citizen participation is of utmost importance and for this a Citizen Partnership Programme has been launched to maintain cleanliness and manage the city's solid waste disposal process. Coordinators at the zonal, divisional, ward level and Shuchi Mithras at the block level and volunteers at lane level have been deployed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru wards
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp