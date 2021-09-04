CCB to probe MLA’s car burning case 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has transferred the MLA Satish Reddy car-torching case to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The incident took place last month, and Bommanahalli police had arrested three men. "The South East Division police probed the case. But as there are many other angles, the case has been handed over to the CCB for further investigation," a senior police officer said.

Early morning on August 12, three men had barged into the residential premises of the BJP MLA in Bommanahalli and set fire to vehicles. A day later, the police arrested Sagar (19), Sridhar (20) and Naveen (22). During questioning, the accused revealed that the MLA was targeted after one of them was denied the opportunity to meet him twice.

However, Reddy claimed that it was a premeditated act and the accused only executed it. He demanded that the police trace those who planned it.