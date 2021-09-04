STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serosurvey by Bengaluru civic body raises debate on COVID vaccine booster shot

While some are demanding that booster doses should be given after the vaccine double dose to fight the virus better, and boost immunity, others say sufficient antibodies are created.

Published: 04th September 2021 06:35 AM

A woman gets Covid vaccine

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The findings of the recently conducted seropositivity survey conducted by the health department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on 1,800 citizens, has created a divide among experts. The divide is also seen among officials from the departments.

While some are demanding that booster doses should be given after the vaccine double dose to fight the virus better, and boost immunity, others say sufficient antibodies are created and unless a proper study on the efficacy of booster doses is done, it should not be administered. 

"Of 1,800 samples, 900 were fully vaccinated. The analysis has shown high prevalence of antibodies among those who were given the vaccine and those who had recovered from COVID. The findings show sufficient positivity. The report has now been placed before the Technical Advisory Committee and health committees for the government to take a decision," said a BBMP official.

The officials have asked experts and medical professionals to assess the level of antibodies and then decide the next course of action. "The quantity and level of antibodies is for experts to decide. But cases are not showing a decline, being consistently between 300 and 350, which is worrying. So along with vaccination, it is time for more medication," the official said.  

One expert said: "On one hand, we talk of herd immunity, while on the other we insist on vaccination and boosters. There is contradiction. We need to decide on what we need to do -- whether the vaccine is to fight the virus or ensure cases are low or build immunity, needs to first fixed, and then decide the next course of action."

Another said that since variants are increasing, another shot or dose of injection is needed. "Other countries are giving third doses and children are covered, here, many are yet to get their second  dose and debates are happening if more shots are required or not, which is ridiculous," said another expert. 

