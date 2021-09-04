Two Nigerians held for raping techie 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Banasawadi police on Thursday arrested two Nigerians for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman techie after lacing her juice with a sedative, during a party at their house.

The arrested Obaca M (31) and Antony J (30), residents of Kammanahalli, are cloth merchants. The victim, from Andhra Pradesh, works at a private company in the vity. The police arrested the duo who were subjected to medical tests and handed over to judicial custody.