Two Nigerians held for raping techie
Published: 04th September 2021 05:08 AM | Last Updated: 04th September 2021 06:31 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU : Banasawadi police on Thursday arrested two Nigerians for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman techie after lacing her juice with a sedative, during a party at their house.
The arrested Obaca M (31) and Antony J (30), residents of Kammanahalli, are cloth merchants. The victim, from Andhra Pradesh, works at a private company in the vity. The police arrested the duo who were subjected to medical tests and handed over to judicial custody.