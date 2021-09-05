STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Another cluster detected as 24 nursing students, staff test positive for COVID-19 near Bengaluru

A BBMP zonal health official pointed out that they are not sure if there is an interstate connection to the outbreak.

Published: 05th September 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a nursing college in Horamavu reported 34 cases of COVID-19 infection, another cluster was detected in a nursing college in Dasarahalli on Saturday, with about 24 positive cases. There are over 450 students on the college campus, including 200 boys and 250 girls.

On August 30, one student of Dhanvantri Nursing College was found to be Covid-positive. After the case was detected, over 470 RT-PCR tests were done on the staff and students and seven boys, 14 girls and three teachers were found to be positive.

Following this, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declared 18 rooms in the boys' hostel and 11 rooms in the girls’ hostel as containment zones. A BBMP zonal health official pointed out that they are not sure if there is an interstate connection to the outbreak.

"We are not sure if there was any inter-state travel. The matter is still being looked into. The students have gone to nearby markets and local stores where they may have contracted the virus," he said. About 90 per cent of the students and staff are vaccinated with the first dose and 10 per cent of the staff have completed both doses.

Palike Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep pointed out that BBMP has been containing the clusters well.

"Since we have been conducting a high number of tests, we are able to track down positive cases quickly. It is still not a cause for concern. The advantage with hostels is that an immediate perimeter check can be done and the outbreak controlled, unlike in residential areas," he said.

About 20 of the positive students had been moved to COVID Care Centres and one has been put on an ICU ventilator bed at ESI Hospital, Rajajinagar. The three positive teachers have been allowed to quarantine themselves at home.

"If there are multiple clusters in a location, then institutional quarantine is mandatory for all positive cases. We do not allow people to quarantine themselves at home. Only those who test negative will be allowed to return to the area," Randeep added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasarahalli nursing college COVID19 Coronavirus Bengaluru COVID cluster
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp