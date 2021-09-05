Bengaluru police raid gambling dens, nab 104 accused

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officers of the Central Crime Branch on Saturday conducted a special drive against alleged gambling, wherein two special teams raided several clubs in Halasuru, Indiranagar and Sampigehalli, and seized Rs 4 lakh in cash, gambling chips, tables, and chairs.

A senior police officer informed that the teams raided Star Lions Club, Gowri Sports & Recreational Association and Cambridge Recreational Club. So far, 104 accused have been arrested, who were allegedly involved in gambling. "We also recovered Rs 4 lakh cash, gambling chips and other valuabales. Some of the accused managed to escape and a special team has been formed to nab them," he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that these clubs were running illegal gambling dens since a few months. Based on CCTV footage, the police gathered that several people were coming in the afternoon to play cards and gamble. "All the accused have been handed over to judicial custody after interrogation," he added.