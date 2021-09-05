Stray dogs attack kid in Bengaluru, parents seek action against civic body  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A two-year-old girl was mauled by a pack of stray dogs near HAL last Thursday, when she was playing outside her house, leaving her grievously injured. Police confirmed the incident and said that the girl is being treated at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the girl's family, who hail from Nepal, waited for the police to act against BBMP officials. However, they alleged that no legal action has been taken even after a week.

A senior police officer said, "The girl was playing alone in front of a house at Chinnappanahalli around afternoon, when her father Suresh S, saw her being attacked by dogs and managed to rescue her. He rushed her to a private hospital and then filed a complaint. A case of negligence has been registered against BBMP officials. The child, who suffered bite injuries on her face, is said to be out of danger."

Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the officials, who are in turn blaming the contractor. "We will arrest the contractor once the investigation is completed," the officer added.

The residents of the area have repeatedly complained against the increase in the stray dog population in the area. In August 2018, a six-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs when he was playing near his house at Vibhutipura in HAL. He succumbed at Bowring Hospital two days later.