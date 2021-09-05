STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stray dogs attack kid in Bengaluru, parents seek action against civic body  

The girl's family, who hail from Nepal, waited for the police to act against BBMP officials but they alleged that no legal action has been taken even after a week.

Published: 05th September 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs scrounge for food on a street in Karimnagar

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A two-year-old girl was mauled by a pack of stray dogs near HAL last Thursday, when she was playing outside her house, leaving her grievously injured. Police confirmed the incident and said that the girl is being treated at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the girl's family, who hail from Nepal, waited for the police to act against BBMP officials. However, they alleged that no legal action has been taken even after a week.

A senior police officer said, "The girl was playing alone in front of a house at Chinnappanahalli around afternoon, when her father Suresh S, saw her being attacked by dogs and managed to rescue her. He rushed her to a private hospital and then filed a complaint. A case of negligence has been registered against BBMP officials. The child, who suffered bite injuries on her face, is said to be out of danger."

Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the officials, who are in turn blaming the contractor. "We will arrest the contractor once the investigation is completed," the officer added.

The residents of the area have repeatedly complained against the increase in the stray dog population in the area. In August 2018, a six-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs when he was playing near his house at Vibhutipura in HAL. He succumbed at Bowring Hospital two days later. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HAL Bengaluru dog attack BBMP
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp