STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Anganwadi workers in Bengaluru worry about job security amid implementation of NEP

While presently anganwadis teach children from 3-6 years of age, there were plans to absorb children of 4-6 years into the preparatory classes like the National Education Policy suggested.

Published: 06th September 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadis

The workers are asking the government to consider shifting the creches outside the anganwadis due to several constraints.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anganwadi workers, employed by the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), who take care of the nutritional needs of children below six years of age and pregnant women in the state, feel overworked and underpaid, and now with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and creches, they fear the end of their professional existence.

“Twice a month, we ensure provisions reach those who have children below six years of age at home. Once a month, we hold mothers’ meeting to motivate early parents to maintain hygiene for their children and ensure nutrition is given to them,” said Lakshmi (name changed) an anganwadi worker in the city. 

She is among the other workers who fear that if creches are introduced in the state for children below three years of age, as budgeted in the urban anganwadi’s, it will take a toll on other duties towards teaching and nutrition. Besides, there is not enough physical place in anganwadis to accommodate toddlers and young children of ages 3-6 years, she added.

The workers are asking the government to consider shifting the creches outside the anganwadis due to several constraints. A source privy to the department’s working told The New Indian Express that while presently anganwadis teach children from 3-6 years of age, there were plans to absorb children of 4-6 years into the preparatory classes like the NEP suggested. The education department will design their curriculum. This leaves children of ages 3-4 with the DWCD department. 

Laxmi said, if that is the case, this will leave the anganwadis with fewer than 10 children. “Will the government really let us keep their jobs for Rs 10,000?” she questioned.  Further, Laxmi says -- an approximate of 20 percent anganwadi workers have not cleared their 10th standard. While NEP says there is provision to train these teachers too for a year and absorb them in preparatory classes under Early Childhood Care and education of the NEP, she says that the department is yet to pass orders that these teachers too will be trained.

“Surveys are being conducted, to know who can be the beneficiaries of these creches and tallying the number of children between the age group of 0-6 , 6-1 and 1-2 years of age and so on,” said a source.
HS Sunanda, State General Secretary of Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association, said that if the NEP is implemented for pre-primary levels and anganwadis have to be attached to an education cluster, the distance to travel to one will impede parents from sending their children. “Even if a vehicle is arranged from a central point, there is still a gap between homes to the central point,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy Anganwadi workers
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp