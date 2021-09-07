Covid clusters in colleges, hostels a worry: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday said that the formation and rise in clusters in nursing colleges and hostels in the city is becoming a worry. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that cases are not just rising due to arrivals from other states, but are also increasing in the city.

He said that talks are being held with the government, experts and officials to include more states from where people arriving to Karnataka needs to be tested. “So far, two colleges and five hostels have been declared containment zones. A close watch is being kept on all nursing colleges, hostels, PG accommodations and medical institutions,” he said. Gupta said that isolation is must for those coming from Kerala, along with a test certificate. All students and others should adhere to the rules, he added.