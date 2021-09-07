Dose of humour

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This dermatologist and trichologist’s love for comedy has helped him maintain his cool under stressful circumstances

Published: 07th September 2021

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not complaining...but to invade someone’s territory, take control over everything, and make people cry just isn’t right.” Before you jump to conclusions that the reference is about the on-going crisis in Afghanistan, let’s tell you that this is doctor-cum-stand-up comedian Dr Anil Abraham referring to his fictional character ‘Complaining Kuppuswamy’ who is angsty about his wife taking control over home. 

When the Bengaluru-based dermatologist and trichologist isn’t consulting, he’s busy coming up with material for his stand-up performances. Abraham has come to be known for his inimitable Malayali accent and characters like Appukuttan Ungle and Makhi Sawant.  

Creating content, however, amidst the second wave of pandemic was a daunting task. From helping people get beds and medical supplies to finding time to pursue his own passion, Abraham was caught between challenges. “There was a lot of tension during the second wave of the pandemic. But once I came back home from work, I put my head to comedy to destress myself. I understand it was not a laughable situation, but if you convey the information clearly with a little bit of sensible humour, it makes for a good combination,” says Abraham. 

From vaccine hesitancy to the geo-political crisis in Afghanistan, the medical professional’s material reflects the day-to-day goings-on. “But I make sure it’s responsible humour,” he says, adding, “There was a lot of misinformation about vaccination drives spreading on social media. So I thought there was a need to diffuse the panic around it. Although the character and style remained intact, this time I had to address some medical issues and clear misconceptions using humour.” 

The main source of his comical script comes from newspapers and real-life events. In the last couple of months he has been churning out content in just 10 minutes. “I am scripting, recording and publishing my content by the time my wife prepares and brings me a cup of coffee,” he says with a chuckle. So, how does he juggles multiple roles? “When you love something, you will find the time to do it,” says Abraham. 

