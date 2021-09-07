Fit to size

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Finding that perfect pair of jeans, which hugs your body like it was tailored just for you, seems like a dream come true.

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finding that perfect pair of jeans, which hugs your body like it was tailored just for you, seems like a dream come true. Every brand has its own size chart and flaws – while one accentuates your waist, it is too tight at the knees. The other has just the shade you were looking for, but forms an ugly ‘V’ which cannot be unseen.

This has been the case for decades with most apparels sold in the country. One brand’s small is another brand’s medium or large. E-commerce sites throw at us the US, UK and EU size charts, which most can’t comprehend.

But what if we had a size chart of our own. One which was perfect for the Indian body type? This is exactly what happened recently – the National Institute of Fashion Technology, along with the Union Textiles Ministry, started a sizing survey and designers and fashion influencers love the idea.  Archana, owner, Archana Puneet label, says, “The US or UK charts work for footwear, but not for clothes. US sizes are broad, while Europeans are taller. Indians fall in the average or medium-size body type, which is a 10,” she says.

Every brand in India has their own size chart which can get confusing. Fashion influencer Sharon Aiswarya, says, “When we shop for clothes online, we do not know how small an S is or how large an M or L is. If you prefer online shopping, you are in for a treat once India finally designs its own size chart.” 

Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
