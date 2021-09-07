Vinayaka Chathurthi: BBMP staffers will complete Visarjan this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has permitted community installation of Ganesh idols but with some restrictions. This time, the idols shouldn’t be more than four feet tall and they cannot be kept for more than five days. Speaking to media on Monday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that kalyanis have been identified and listed for idol immersion, “but citizens cannot be part of it”. He said that the idols should be kept on the designated tables, after which , swimmers and staffers will immerse the idols.

“Those organising the festival, should be vaccinated and BBMP will also put up vaccination camps at the sites. Devotion and health will be collectively addressed,” he said. Ashoka added that the idols cannot be kept in pandals beyond 8 pm owing to the imposition of night curfew which starts from 9pm. Also, one Ganapathi pandal is permitted in every ward.

The police and the BBMP executive engineers will visit the sites and give permissions. He asserted that only 20 people are permitted at a time for prayers. For the help of idols kept in homes, mobile tanks will be stationed and will move around in localities for immersion. Ashoka said that they should also immerse the idols before 9pm. “Those keeping for more than five days will have to manage their own immersion at homes. Information of immersion will be announced through loudspeakers,” he said.

He said that apartment complexes should make provisions for online pujas. On the issue of Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganapathi Samithi announcing that they will house the idol for 11 days and warning of consequences, if not permitted, Ashoka said, “No such proposal had come to them and no exceptions can be made.” He said that mistakes the neighbouring states made during Onam and Muharam, should not be repeated.