STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Vinayaka Chaturdashi: BBMP staffers will complete Visarjan this year

The State government has permitted community installation of Ganesh idols but with some restrictions.

Published: 07th September 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

This year, Ganesha idols can be kept only for five days 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has permitted community installation of Ganesh idols but with some restrictions. This time, the idols shouldn’t be more than four feet tall and they cannot be kept for more than five days. Speaking to media on Monday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that kalyanis have been identified and listed for idol immersion, “but citizens cannot be part of it”. He said that the idols should be kept on the designated tables, after which , swimmers and staffers will immerse the idols. 

“Those organising the festival, should be vaccinated and BBMP will also put up vaccination camps at the sites. Devotion and health will be collectively addressed,” he said. Ashoka added that the idols cannot be kept in pandals beyond 8 pm owing to the imposition of night curfew which starts from 9pm. Also, one Ganapathi pandal is permitted in every ward.

The police and the BBMP executive engineers will visit the sites and give permissions. He asserted that only 20 people are permitted at a time for prayers. For the help of idols kept in homes, mobile tanks will be stationed and will move around in localities for immersion. Ashoka said that they should also immerse the idols before 9pm. “Those keeping for more than five days will have to manage their own immersion at homes. Information of immersion will be announced through loudspeakers,” he said.

He said that apartment complexes should make provisions for online pujas. On the issue of Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganapathi Samithi announcing that they will house the idol for 11 days and warning of consequences, if not permitted, Ashoka said, “No such proposal had come to them and no exceptions can be made.” He said that mistakes the neighbouring states made during Onam and Muharam, should not be repeated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Vinayaka Chaturdashi
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp