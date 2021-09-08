STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karanth Layout: Reinstate BDA official, says SC

Government had transferred him on Aug 31

Published: 08th September 2021 06:29 AM

BDA began the process of illegal buildings that had come up in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout last month.

BDA began the process of illegal buildings that had come up in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout last month. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to immediately reinstate a top official of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to the same post he held earlier. Pulling up the government, the apex court pointed out that despite its order barring transfer of those working on the formation of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, the State had posted the key person elsewhere. 

The official, HR Shantharajanna, who an Engineer Member and number 2 at BDA, was transferred on August 31 and posted as the next Chief Engineer of the Hemavati Project Zone at Hassan. V Govindaraju, Chief Engineer, National Highways, was posted in his place. The New Indian Express reported (Govt thumbs nose at SC order; replaces Karanth Layout Officer) about the State Government’s move on September 7, while pointing out that the State could invite contempt of court charges. 

The SC bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, hearing the ongoing case between the Bangalore Development Authority vs State of Karnataka and Others, said,”We direct the State of Karnataka to re-transfer him to the position of Engineer Member, Engineering Section, of the BDA forthwith.” 

The Court pointed out that Shantharajanna, who was heading the engineering section, was in charge of formation of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. “He had filed an affidavit on February 6 before this court in terms of our order dated January 25 indicating the plan of action for the formation of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout,” the bench said.

A BDA source, requesting anonymity, alleged political interference in the Authority by the government. “The attempt to replace an officer well versed with the Layout, who was determined to complete it at the earliest, with an officer of their choice has clearly backfired,” the source said. Another BDA officer expressed relief over the order, claiming that “sincere officers of the BDA now have SC to protect them.” 

The SC-appointed Committee for the Layout, headed by Justice AV Chandrashekhar, had also written to the chief secretary asking him to revoke the transfer order. The bench on Tuesday also permitted BDA an extension of deadline till October 31 to receive applications from revenue site holders.The court directed the Authority to issue certificates to landowners about the 40:60 compensation scheme for parting with their land. 

Karanth Layout Supreme Court BDA
