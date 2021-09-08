Now only three-day Ganesha festival in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the State Government has permitted community Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations for five days, the BBMP and Bengaluru City Police chief have cut the celebrations to three days, keeping in mind Covid-19 and Nipah cases.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday said that this year, the Gowri-Ganesha festival should be a low-key affair and public installation of idols will be permitted only for three days.

Gupta said, “Last year too, permission was given for three days. ‘One ward, one pandal’ is permitted, and the location will be decided by police, health officials and ward level officers. Idols kept at home should be immersed either in mobile immersion tanks or at home.” Pant said police will ensure that all Covid-19 norms are followed and stern action will be taken against violators.

GUIDELINES

Last date to seek permission for pandals: Sept 8

Community idols not more than 4 ft tall, home idols of 2 ft permitted

Organisers should have Covid-19 negative, vaccination certificates

One pandal, one ward

Only 20 people permitted in pandal at a time

Joint commissioner, health officials and police to inspect pandal location

No procession, music, permitted at pandals