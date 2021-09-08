STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Now only three-day Ganesha festival in Bengaluru

Gupta said, “Last year too, permission was given for three days. ‘One ward, one pandal’ is permitted, and the location will be decided by police, health officials and ward level officers.

Published: 08th September 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesha Chaturthi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the State Government has permitted community Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations for five days, the BBMP and Bengaluru City Police chief have cut the celebrations to three days, keeping in mind Covid-19 and Nipah cases. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday said that this year, the Gowri-Ganesha festival should be a low-key affair and public installation of idols will be permitted only for three days. 

Gupta said, “Last year too, permission was given for three days. ‘One ward, one pandal’ is permitted, and the location will be decided by police, health officials and ward level officers. Idols kept at home should be immersed either in mobile immersion tanks or at home.”  Pant said police will ensure that all Covid-19 norms are followed and stern action will be taken against violators. 

GUIDELINES

Last date to seek permission for pandals: Sept 8

Community idols not more than 4 ft tall, home idols of 2 ft permitted

Organisers should have Covid-19 negative, vaccination certificates

One pandal, one ward 

Only 20 people permitted in pandal at a time

Joint commissioner, health officials and police to inspect pandal location

No procession, music, permitted at pandals

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Ganesha Chaturthi
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp