BBMP to check roadside eateries as cases of viral infections rise

Vendors unhappy with the government’s move; fear it will affect their livelihood

Published: 09th September 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Picture for representation purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid- 19 cases is on the rise, along with fear of the Nipah virus and other airborne viral infections, health officials are keeping a close watch on hygiene and crowding at roadside eateries.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told the media on Wednesday that directions have been issued to keep a check on them.

However, this has not gone down well with vendors and those who frequent these stalls. They point out that while the government is being lenient with restaurants and hotels, vendors are being targeted. According to the vendors, roadside eateries are their source of income and if they are closed, their livelihood will be affected.

However, health officials differ in their opinion. They said the government is worried about open cut fruit and vegetables, chaat stalls and nonvegetarian items being sold by vendors. Officials fear that these roadside eateries can be the cause for the spread of various infections.

“The government has not issued an order to close them down, but need to keep a close watch on them and ensure that safety and hygiene norms are practiced,” said a BBMP health inspector.

However, those who patronise these counters say that while it is a good move on the part of the government to be concerned about people’s health, they should also understand that it will aff e c t the vendors ’ livelihood. They are of the opinion that an alternate source of cheap and easily available food for people and new source of income for the vendors should be arranged by the government.

