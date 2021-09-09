DCGI approves Truenat kit to detect Nipah virus

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like Covid-19, cases of Nipah virus can now be detected using Truenat test kit. The Truenat-MTB’s Nipah virus kit, has been given the emergency approval by the Drug Controller General India (DCGI) for the commercial manufacturing licence of kits to detect Nipah virus.

The approval was given on Wednesday, confirms a statement by Molbio Diagnostics, a Goa-based Indian domestic firm which developed the kit in 2018, when the first Nipah virus outbreak happened in Kerala.

This test is said to help the country to diagnose the patients affected by Nipah virus faster. As the Truenat tests are now available across the country for the diagnosis of infectious diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB), Covid-19, and Hepatitis, testing for Nipah virus can now be performed rapidly on the affected people, resulting in early and quick diagnosis for effective management of the disease and containment of the spread of the virus.

“Covid-19 has brought out the importance of early and accurate testing for better management of the disease. Truenat is the first platform to be authorised by the DGCI for Nipah virus testing,” said Sriram Natarajan, Director and CEO of Molbio Diagnostics. The platform claims to test for nearly 30 diseases, and results take less than an hour.