Fests & Feasts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Padmavati Rao, film and theatre personality

When my children were young, we always made our own Ganesha idol using clay. It wasn’t fancy but it was the process of making it that was enjoyable. That slowly graduated to a leaf Ganesha as well; sometimes we used to draw it too. It was a great time for us. This year because of Covid-19, we haven’t finalised what we want to do yet. We might go to my cousin’s house on Friday evening and just have a good time.

Apoorva, actor

An orchestra, dance and large Ganesha idols. That’s how the Gowri-Ganesha habba is celebrated in my hometown, Mysuru. I used to participate in dance performances and tag along with several devotees for the visarjan. However, the health crisis has changed the way we celebrate. I am ensuring that the festival is celebrated in a simple way using eco-friendly Gowri and Ganesha idols which we will later immerse at home.

Kushee Ravi, actor

The Gowri-Ganesha festival has always been a grand affair at home. I’ve just finished shopping for the festival and have brought home eco-friendly Gowri and Ganesha idols. I still remember the way we would celebrate Ganesha utsav in my school, Oxford School in JP Nagar, where musical concerts were hosted every year. Several top actors and musicians from across India would perform, and I would stand amidst the crowd, grooving to the tunes with friends. I really hope that someday soon I can go back to my school as a guest to witness this again.

Pruthvi Ambaar, actor

We will have a simple Ganesha puja at home this time, although I’ve always celebrated the festival at pandals and utsavs. I still remember my public shows in Udupi, Mangaluru, and Kasargod, when I was working as a host and would travel to different districts in Karnataka, especially the coastal belt, and visit pandals to take part in cultural activities. It’s actually disappointing that the old vibe and energy is missing these days with the pandemic having set in.

Mayuri Upadhya, dancer

Ganesha Chaturthi was such a fun festival when we were younger. Like Halloween, we would go around the neighbourhood finding out if they’d kept an idol. And we’d be mesmerised with the variety. As a kid, I always associated Ganesha with a teddy bear, so I loved the festival! This year, fortunately and unfortunately, I will be working. But maybe, we’ll have a small dinner and pujae in the evening with close family and friends.