Seven more held for murder attempt on KAMS secretary

Published: 09th September 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

The weapons that were seized by police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing their investigation into the murder attempt on Shashi Kumar, the general secretary of Associated Management of Private Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), the Jalahalli police have arrested seven more people, including the prime accused, and have seized a range of weapons, which also includes pistols.

The prime accused is identified as Ravi A alias RTI Ravi, who claims to be an RTI activist and president of the Karnataka Students’ Parents’ Association. Kumar had escaped with injuries in the attack on the night of July 9, when 3-4 people attacked him with lethal weapons as he got out of his car outside his residence in Muthyala Nagar. He was injured in his hands and leg, but escaped by getting inside his car. The assailants escaped after he took out his licensed pistol and opened a warning shot in the air.

Earlier, the police had arrested five persons in connection with the case, but Ravi had managed to evade arrest for more than a month.  Sources said that a police team arrested him from Chamarajanagar, where he was  in hiding. 

