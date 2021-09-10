STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two use fake gun to rob women on train, held

Three robberies aboard trains were reported in a span of just one week, which were believed to be the handiwork of an alleged gun-wielding gang. 

Published: 10th September 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

The fake gun and some of the valuables which were recovered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inspired by a recent Kannada movie which depicted a popular actor wielding a gun, a 28-year-old man purchased a dummy pistol and allegedly used it to rob women passengers on trains. Three robberies aboard trains were reported in a span of just one week, which were believed to be the handiwork of an alleged gun-wielding gang. 

The Bengaluru City Railway Police quickly swung into action and apprehended two suspects -- Ravi Singh,  who hails from Bihar, and Sandeep (31) of Uttar Pradesh -- and recovered loot worth Rs 3 lakh.

A senior police officer said the accused would barge into trains which stopped at railway crossings at night. They allegedly threatened passengers with a fake gun before making away with their gold valuables and cash. Based on a tipoff, the  police caught the accused when they were heading to a pawnbroker to pledge the stolen gold. 

During investigation, the police found that the duo were watching out for coaches with fewer passengers and targeting women sitting closer to the door. Singh, who is the prime accused, has been living in the city for more than 10 years and speaks Kannada fluently. He was arrested by Subramanyapura police for dacoity four years ago. 

Meanwhile, he told police that it was after watching an actor wielding a gun in a Kannada movie that he got the inspiration to purchase a fake gun and plot the train robberies. “We have video recorded his statement and further investigations are on,” police  said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru robbery
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp