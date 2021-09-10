Bengaluru: Two use fake gun to rob women on train, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inspired by a recent Kannada movie which depicted a popular actor wielding a gun, a 28-year-old man purchased a dummy pistol and allegedly used it to rob women passengers on trains. Three robberies aboard trains were reported in a span of just one week, which were believed to be the handiwork of an alleged gun-wielding gang.

The Bengaluru City Railway Police quickly swung into action and apprehended two suspects -- Ravi Singh, who hails from Bihar, and Sandeep (31) of Uttar Pradesh -- and recovered loot worth Rs 3 lakh.

A senior police officer said the accused would barge into trains which stopped at railway crossings at night. They allegedly threatened passengers with a fake gun before making away with their gold valuables and cash. Based on a tipoff, the police caught the accused when they were heading to a pawnbroker to pledge the stolen gold.

During investigation, the police found that the duo were watching out for coaches with fewer passengers and targeting women sitting closer to the door. Singh, who is the prime accused, has been living in the city for more than 10 years and speaks Kannada fluently. He was arrested by Subramanyapura police for dacoity four years ago.

Meanwhile, he told police that it was after watching an actor wielding a gun in a Kannada movie that he got the inspiration to purchase a fake gun and plot the train robberies. “We have video recorded his statement and further investigations are on,” police said.