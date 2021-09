Major water shutdown in Bengaluru on September 12, 13

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to emergency repair works at T K Halli on September 12 and 13, there will be a two-day water shutdown in many parts of the City. An official release said that work to arrest leakages in the 1,750 mm transmission main pipeline from Cauvery 3rd state Pumping station was being undertaken, forcing the stoppage of pumps.

The following areas will be affected: Gandhinagar, Kumara Park East, Vasanthanagar, High Grounds, Sampangiramnagar, CKC Garden, KS Garden, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road, Infantry Road, Shivajinagar, and surrounding areas.

Cox Town, Doddigunta, Jeevanahalli, Vivekanand Nagar, Hutchins Road and surrounding areas. DJ Halli , Pillanna Garden, KG Halli, Nagawara, Samadha Nagar, Pillanna Garden-1st,2nd, 3rd stage, Srinagar, Banashankari 1st Stage, Yeshwanthpur (some parts), Malleshwaram, LB Shastri Nagar, LIC Colony , HAL 3rd stage, Jeevanbhimanagar, Kodihalli. Hanumanthappa Layout, Bazaar Street, Ulsoor, M V Garden, Murphy Town, Jogupalya, and surrounding areas.