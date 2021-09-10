Man held for cheating shopkeeper

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The West Division Cyber, Economic & Narcotics (CEN) Crime police have arrested a man of allegedly cheating a businessman. Police nabbed Prashanth who allegedly made away with a large quatity of silver articles, without paying for it.

Police informed that Suresh, who runs a shop in Raja Market, had filed a complaint on August 17 stating that a customer who came to his shop on August 14 had purchased silver articles worth Rs 1.06 lakh. The customer, Prashanth, told Suresh that he would make an online payment. But after a while, Suresh realised that the money was not credited to his account.