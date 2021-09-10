STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Officers misused position to demolish homes: Karnataka HC

The court said the authorities have misused their office for extraneous considerations and the single judge has rightly dealt with the matter.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed took serious note of the high-handed action on the part of Assistant Commissioner MG Shivanna and Tahsildar Shivappa Lamani, Bengaluru South sub-division, which caused irreparable loss and hardship to the rightful owners of properties. 

Upholding the order passed by the single judge imposing cost and ordering inquiry against the two officers, the court was of the view that in fact, the single judge was lenient while imposing a cost of Rs 10,000 on the officers. It is because of these officers that a few houses in Bengaluru South taluk were demolished after the Assistant Commissioner passed an order for restoration and resumption on February 18, 2020, and on February 26, 2020, the court added. 

The court said the authorities have misused their office for extraneous considerations and the single judge has rightly dealt with the matter. Therefore, the court was not inclined to interfere with the order passed by the single judge, imposing cost and ordering inquiry against the authorities.  

The court noted that natural justice is an expression of English common law and involves a procedural requirement of fairness. The principles of natural justice are not embodied rules and are also not codified. But the same constitutes a necessary ingredient and requisite to ascertain whether due process is followed. Natural justice requires that a person receives a fair and unbiased hearing before a decision is made, that will negatively affect the party. The three main requirements of natural justice that must be made in every case are: adequate notice, fair hearing and no bias, the court said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp