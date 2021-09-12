STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Introduce NCC as elective subject in NEP: Lt Gen

Lt General Tarun Kumar Aich, Director General of NCC, said that major initiatives have been taken to introduce NCC as an elective subject in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Published: 12th September 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

A marching contingent of NCC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Speaking during his visit to the NCC Directorate, Karnataka and Goa at Bengaluru, he said, “A lot of work has been done in taking various universities, colleges and schools to implement the NEP. Now, the issue needs to be pursued vigorously for the successful implementation.”

He also inaugurated the first 0.22 Rifle Simulator of NCC, which has been setup at NCC Group headquarter-B and awarded DG NCC Commendation Cards and Medallions to the meritorious cadets for their sterling performance during the year. 

He asserted that over 7,800 schools and colleges are waiting to seek affiliation of the NCC, which has planned to expand its footprint in the coastal and border areas of various states and enhance its authorised strength in a phased manner. Fully self-financing scheme is yet another step in this direction which will provide a unique opportunity to a number of schools and colleges to include NCC in their curriculum. 

NCC plans alumni association with PM
Lt General Tarun Kumar Aich, Director General of National Cadets Corps (NCC) on Saturday said the NCC is planning to form an alumni association with national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

