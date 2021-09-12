NEET on Sunday, Covid-positive examinees to sit separately

Chetana Belagere By

BENGALURU: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam is scheduled to be held on September 12, in offline mode. The Department of Medical Education in the State is confident that all necessary precautions have been taken. Separate arrangements for those who are Covid positive have been done. They will be allowed to write in a well-sanitised separate room at the centre.

“We have made sure that the seating arrangements at the centres are according to the Covid-19 protocols. All necessary checks to ensure students are safe will be followed. Thermal scanners and hand sanitisers are in place. All students must declare a form about their Covid status. We will ensure the NEET UG dress code as determined by NTA, face masks, etc will be in place. Candidates will be allowed to bring only a few items to the exam hall as per the NTA rules and only those will be allowed,” said Dr. P G Girish, director, Department of Medical Education.

As per the rules, the candidates will be allowed to carry masks, gloves, transparent water bottles, and hand sanitiser in a transparent 50 ml bottle to the examination hall. No electronic devices, heavy jewellery,

or suspicious items, will be permitted at the centre. The students will have to sign a self-declaration form on their Covid status to ensure the safety of students and officials, on exam duty.

As most of the candidates are below 18, they will not be vaccinated. Dr. Girish said that majority of those who are above 18 have been vaccinated in the State with at least one dose of vaccine. “There will be strict vigilance on students flouting Covid 19 protocols. The frisking process will be done for all candidates using handheld metal detectors. No crowding will be allowed and candidates will not be allowed to speak to another student giving the exam. Only one candidate will be allowed per bench as far as the seating arrangement is concerned,” explained Dr. Girish.

Earlier, the State Government had made it clear that those students coming from Kerala need not go through mandatory institutional quarantine; they can produce their hall tickets to the authorities, and their parents accompanying them will also be allowed to enter the State.

