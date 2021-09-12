STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NEET on Sunday, Covid-positive examinees to sit separately

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam is scheduled to be held on September 12, in offline mode.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

NEET

Image for representation

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam is scheduled to be held on September 12, in offline mode. The Department of Medical Education in the State is confident that all necessary precautions have been taken. Separate arrangements for those who are Covid positive have been done. They will be allowed to write in a well-sanitised separate room at the centre.

“We have made sure that the seating arrangements at the centres are according to the Covid-19 protocols. All necessary checks to ensure students are safe will be followed. Thermal scanners and hand sanitisers are in place. All students must declare a form about their Covid status. We will ensure the NEET UG dress code as determined by NTA, face masks, etc will be in place. Candidates will be allowed to bring only a few items to the exam hall as per the NTA rules and only those will be allowed,” said Dr. P G Girish, director, Department of Medical Education.

As per the rules, the candidates will be allowed to carry masks, gloves, transparent water bottles, and hand sanitiser in a transparent 50 ml bottle to the examination hall. No electronic devices, heavy jewellery, 
or suspicious items, will be permitted at the centre. The students will have to sign a self-declaration form on their Covid status to ensure the safety of students and officials, on exam duty.

As most of the candidates are below 18, they will not be vaccinated. Dr. Girish said that majority of those who are above 18 have been vaccinated in the State with at least one dose of vaccine. “There will be  strict vigilance on students flouting Covid 19 protocols. The frisking process will be done for all candidates using handheld metal detectors. No crowding will be allowed and candidates will not be allowed to speak to another student giving the exam. Only one candidate will be allowed per bench as far as the seating arrangement is concerned,” explained Dr. Girish.

Earlier, the State Government had made it clear that those students coming from Kerala need not go through mandatory institutional quarantine; they can produce their hall tickets to the authorities, and their parents accompanying them will also be allowed to enter the State.

Five things to remember

Carry the requisite documents

Report to the exam centre on time

Follow COVID-19 guidelines

Dress Code MUST to follow

Obey the invigilator’s instructions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET COVID 19
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp