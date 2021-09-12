STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Norms laid down for school reopening in Karnataka

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has laid down three criteria for local authorities to reopen schools amid the pandemic.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:46 AM

Representational Image (Photo | Express, Ashwin Prasath)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has laid down three criteria for local authorities to reopen schools amid the pandemic. The first criterion is that the case positivity rate (number of RT-PCR positive per 100 tests) should be less than 5 per cent for the preceding two weeks of school reopening or if the CPR is greater than 5 per cent, the total number of new cases should have been steadily declining over the preceding two weeks.

The second condition is that the number of new cases per lakh population per day should be less than 20 for two weeks and three, vaccination coverage (at least one dose) of the vaccine-eligible population should be 60 per cent or more.

IAP constituted a 12-member task force on school reopening for 2021. “Decision-making regarding school reopening should be taken at the level of districts, or taluk, city, village, or school according to the local situations, rather than at the national or state level,” stated the recommendations.

The decision to keep schools open should be reviewed every 15 days, said the task force. Schools and the government should facilitate the joining of students to school by arranging school transport as before, and not imposing restrictions such as RT-PCR results for students.

It advised against relying on seroprevalence surveys as they show a high false positivity rate. 

Classes 1 to 5 to resume after tech panel’s nod
A decision to start Classes 1 to 5 will be taken only after consulting with the technical committee, said B C Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education. The government is contemplating on slashing holidays to complete the syllabus.

 “I’m happy with the way our teachers are conducting classes for 6 to 9. There is no proposal to cut the syllabus yet. Bridge courses have commenced in classes. Children will benefit if the syllabus is completed. We are thinking of cutting down holidays to help complete the syllabus. However, no decision has been taken,” he said.
 

