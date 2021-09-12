Six arrested for dacoity at elderly man’s house in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bellandur police on Thursday nabbed a gang of six men who allegedly pulled off a dacoity at the house of an elderly man, and escaped with gold valuables worth Rs 40 lakh.

The victim was living alone when the gang barged into his house, tied his hands and legs and committed the crime. The arrested have been identified as Nithin, Hrithik, Rajavardhan, Arun Kumar, Mahadev and Tejus, residents of Mahadevapura.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on August 20. The landlord, Lakshman (61), was alone at home since his family members were out attending a function.

One of the accused, Arun, is reportedly known to the family. He and his associates barged into the house late at night, and made away with the gold jewellery. The incident came to light the next day, when neighbours found him tied-up and alerted the police, who zeroed in on the accused.