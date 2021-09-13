STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A beautiful mind

After gentle persuasion, I capitulated to an invite from Aslam Gafoor, GM of Dineout, and Vinesh Gupta, GM of the popular boutique hotel, The Den in Whitefield.

Published: 13th September 2021 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Sarayu Hegde, Deepa Reddy and Anisha Narang

(L-R) Sarayu Hegde, Deepa Reddy and Anisha Narang

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  After gentle persuasion, I capitulated to an invite from Aslam Gafoor, GM of Dineout, and Vinesh Gupta, GM of the popular boutique hotel, The Den in Whitefield. Both of them were extremely respectful of the fact that though I am stepping out, my forays into large gatherings are all but nil. I had already politely declined, but was tempted by the fact that most of the genteel and ‘true-blue’ Bangaloreans would be there.

In truth I hadn’t met them for ages and catching up with a bunch that sang, played jazz and were adept at lifting one’s drooping spirits was tempting. The guest list was minimal and the hoi-polloi was firmly kept at bay. I sang along and ultimately pulled up a bemused Israeli Consul Jonathan Zadka for a lively rendition of the joyous Hebrew folk song Hava Nagila. I could see he was pleasantly surprised that not only did we know the song but we could do the accompanying ditty as well! We auld Bangaloreans are well-versed, well-travelled and well-aware of a myriad of things...never underestimate us.

I was in one of my ‘I’m in a worm-hole with no ray of light’ type of moods and only on the advice of my friend did I venture out. Sometimes I am almost immobilised with a sense of detachment that suddenly sweeps over me and I suddenly switch off like a light bulb! Almost always I feel tired, detached and listless… I zone out and this has been happening on a regular basis. I try to pass it off as a post-Covid affliction of exhaustion. I can explain the physical fatigue but I know that there is a deeper mental anguish, pain, or sheer indifference I cannot brush off. I was reading about the struggle with depression.

One can have what other people perceive as everything in the world…yet sometimes the mind plays tricks and you feel empty. Happiness is a choice. My intelligent brain tells me that and I firmly believe that making a powerful affirmation every day is a must. Mine is: ‘Today is a day I have woken up to. I choose happiness over all other feelings’.

My dear friends from Mumbai were visiting. Everyone says one must get used to the new way to do things, the new normal (pure drivel someone with a low IQ thought that up). But in my mind’s eye…nothing makes me feel more connected than a bear hug, the undiluted joy of sitting close to each other laughing and exchanging secrets or the love one puts into serving and cooking a home-cooked meal…it was six degrees of separation (really ironical), and masks that don’t allow us to be comprehensible, breathe properly and are mandatory (except for photos, just to pretend it’s all okay).

Even though my mind and body tell me to curl up and never step out of my bedroom, my affirmations kick me in my derriere. I sense the affection, the respect and love that I am fortunate to be showered with, and I promise myself I will add another empowering affirmation to my already long list. I feel ungrateful and wormlike to have this in my life and still be so switched off. ‘All problems are illusions of the mind,’ how true is that phrase…how true and how beautiful, because ‘the choice of happiness’ is so definitely outlined!

I told you guys I have a truckload of affirmations. Picking out a suitable one, I landed up at a very exclusive exhibition curated by my friend Sarayu Hegde.  Brands like Tory Burch, Bottega Veneta and Tiffany’s adorned the shoulders and wrists of many women who were buying the merchandise like it was going out of style…that sight surely perked up my addled mind. “The mind is its own place, and in itself, can make a heaven of Hell, a hell of Heaven.”

Rubi Chakravarti
Writer, actor and funny girl

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aslam Gafoor
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp