STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hospital turned into Covid-19 facility for kids in Bengaluru

“The hospital has its own oxygen room and a 24x7 generator facility.

Published: 13th September 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Beds kept ready at the KSRTC Hospital, which has been converted into a Covid treatment facility for children, in Bengaluru on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A two-storeyed hospital opened in 1990-1991 by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Jayanagar here has been converted into a children’s Covid-19 hospital on Sunday, owing to the rise in cases in Bengaluru.  

The 50-bed Children’s Hospital, inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been renovated at a cost of Rs 99 lakh, wherein Rs 35 lakh was sanctioned from Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya’s MPLAD grant and Rs 66 lakh was sanctioned from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Fund.

“The hospital has its own oxygen room and a 24x7 generator facility. The hospital has also earmarked space for its laboratory. PayTM, Embassy Group, Yahoo Employees’ Foundation, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Round Table India Trust contributed equipment as well,” the KSRTC said.

The hospital has 48 high-dependency oxygen beds and they will be available for use by KSRTC employees, strengthening the healthcare infrastructure for this particularly vulnerable segment. The high-dependency oxygen beds will allow for continuous monitoring and medical support until an ICU bed can be allocated to a patient. The facility can also be used to cater to black fungus and paediatric cases as required.

The oxygen generation plant has a capacity of 250 litres per minute and storage capacity of 1,000 litres. There is an alternate provision of oxygen through cylinders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru children covid hospital
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp