Hospital turned into Covid-19 facility for kids in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A two-storeyed hospital opened in 1990-1991 by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Jayanagar here has been converted into a children’s Covid-19 hospital on Sunday, owing to the rise in cases in Bengaluru.

The 50-bed Children’s Hospital, inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been renovated at a cost of Rs 99 lakh, wherein Rs 35 lakh was sanctioned from Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya’s MPLAD grant and Rs 66 lakh was sanctioned from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Fund.

“The hospital has its own oxygen room and a 24x7 generator facility. The hospital has also earmarked space for its laboratory. PayTM, Embassy Group, Yahoo Employees’ Foundation, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Round Table India Trust contributed equipment as well,” the KSRTC said.

The hospital has 48 high-dependency oxygen beds and they will be available for use by KSRTC employees, strengthening the healthcare infrastructure for this particularly vulnerable segment. The high-dependency oxygen beds will allow for continuous monitoring and medical support until an ICU bed can be allocated to a patient. The facility can also be used to cater to black fungus and paediatric cases as required.

The oxygen generation plant has a capacity of 250 litres per minute and storage capacity of 1,000 litres. There is an alternate provision of oxygen through cylinders.