STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Baricitinib, Remdesivir combo reduces oxygen requirement: Study

It was observed that the mean oxygen requirement in all the age groups was 8.16 litres on day one, but it significantly fell to 1.77 litre by day seven.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

An oxygen plant| Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the height of the second Covid-19 wave, doctors used a combination of remdesivir and baricitinib to treat patients and a study on its effect showed a decrease in oxygen requirement, reduced mortality rate and reduction in the inflammatory markers. The study was conducted on 31 Covid patients at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road. Two chief investigators, Dr Anoop Amarnath, head, Department of General Medicine, and Dr Ananya Das, Consultant, Department of Geriatrics and two co-investigators — Dr Venkata Sai Shashank Mutya and Dr Irfan Ibrahim, both from Department of General Medicine, — were involved in the study.

The article, titled “The effect of baricitinib usage on the clinical and biochemical profile of Covid-19, a retrospective observational study” is in pre-print. Among the 31 patients, 50 per cent were diabetic and 75 per cent had co-morbidities. The patients were given 4mg of baricitinib orally once a day for 14 days and remdesivir for five days. It was observed that the mean oxygen requirement in all the age groups was 8.16 litres on day one, but it significantly fell to 1.77 litre by day seven.

A comparison was also done on patients with co-morbidities who required oxygen and others without co-morbidities. This showed a similar effect in reduction of oxygen requirement. Dr Amarnath said, “Similarly, on seeing the inflammatory markers, the mean CRP value on day one in all age groups was 83.9, which reduced to 32.3 by day seven.”

Even in terms of mortality, there was a reduction in the rate as over 87 per cent recovered successfully. Out of 31 patients, three died as they dealt with secondary sepsis. “An ACTT-2 trial was done earlier by other set of health professionals in a different country, wherein over 1,000- plus patients were studied on the combination of baricitinib and remdesivir, which proved its efficacy with mortality benefit,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 oxygen Baricitinib remdesivir
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp