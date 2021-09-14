STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru businessman’s Mercedes car seized as friends drive recklessly

The driver of the luxury car had even pasted an ‘on duty essential service’ sticker issued by the authorities on the vehicle, the police said.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sadashivanagar police on Monday issued notice to the owner of a Mercedes-Benz car which was seized on Sunday, after a group of youths were found recklessly driving it while blaring loud music and violating the night curfew. The driver of the luxury car had even pasted an ‘on duty essential service’ sticker issued by the authorities on the vehicle, the police said.

The police swung into action after the video went viral on news channels and booked the car’s owner, charging him under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (rash or negligent act to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).

A senior officer from the Sadashivanagar Traffic police station said the car belongs to businessman Sanjith Shetty, but he was not in it when the group, who are said to be his friends, set out on a joy ride late at night, and allegedly created a nuisance irking residents. Shetty had to appear before the court to take back the car after paying fine.

It is, however, not a case of drunk driving. “We took the incident very seriously after the tragic accident in Koramangala where seven people, including the Hosur MLA’s son, were killed, a few days ago,” the police officer added.

