STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Not registered old borewells? Cough up a fine of Rs 1 lakh

The notice issued on September 6 stated that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from one of the agencies is mandatory before drawing water from borewells.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

borewell

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residences and commercial establishments that are yet to register their old borewells with the Karnataka Ground Water Authority or the Central Groundwater Authority (CGWA) will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh for the delay, said a public notice issued by CGWA. If not registered by March 31, 2022, such borewell owners must pay an additional environmental compensation charge too. 

The notice issued on September 6 stated that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from one of the agencies is mandatory before drawing water from borewells. “Apartments, group housing societies, government water supply agencies in urban areas and industrial, infrastructure and mining projects and swimming pools, whether existing or new, drawing or proposing to draw groundwater, are required to obtain NOC as per the guidelines,” it said. 

T Rajendiran, retired scientist from CGWA, said, “The new CGWA notice is a reminder. This is in line with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines. The penalty does not apply to those who have drilled new borewells. The new ones need to be registered by paying a fee of Rs 500 and getting an NOC.” 
The groundwater abstraction and restoration charges of Rs 1 lakh were announced from September 24, 2020. “However, due to the pandemic, they were not  implemented strictly,” he said. 

The notice said, “All project proponents withdrawing groundwater, but who fail to apply for NOC by March 31, 2022, are liable to face legal action and pay environmental compensation.” But it did not elaborate on this compensation amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp