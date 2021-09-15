Clear illegal shops in three months: Karnataka HC tells BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted three months to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take action against a large number of shops that are constructed illegally on pavements, passage and fire exits including areas that are occupied unauthorisedly in KR Market, by following the procedure in accordance with the law.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after the counsel of BBMP informed the court that they have initiated action against the encroachers and unauthorised occupants in KR Market. A batch of petitions was filed in the High Court alleging that a large number of shops have been illegally constructed in the market and several of them are still being occupied despite the expiry of their lease periods.