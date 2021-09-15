Confusion reigns over marked seats on Namma Metro

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite 100% seating being allowed on Metro trains since July 5 when Unlock 3.0 was announced in Karnataka, the continued presence of stickers pasted on alternate seats inside every train forbidding seating has confused many commuters. One section even happily places their bags where the stickers are placed while another section demands they be allowed to occupy the seats.

A six-coach train can seat up to 300 commuters but only 150 were allowed to be seated when Metro restarted on June 21 after the Covid-19 second wave. The restriction was removed a fortnight later. The problem is particularly pronounced in newly added Metro lines as the whole experience is new to commuters and they are keen to adhere to rules.

At Silk Institute, the terminal station for the extended Green Line, one can observe commuters seated on alternate seats while a few were standing. V Subramanya, an electrical engineer, was among those who boarded the train. When asked about social distancing inside the trains, he says, “I definitely maintain it. Wherever I see this sticker, I never sit there. This helps us all stay safe.” When informed that the restriction has been relaxed, he pointed to the stickers and claimed it had not happened.

In an incident that occurred last week inside a train on the Green Line, a middle-aged woman sat on a ‘Do Not Sit’ seat and two college girls seated nearby, advised her in public view that she could not sit on alternate seats. The woman explained that the restrictions owing to the pandemic had eased and one can sit wherever one likes. “We made it clear to her that she was violating the rules and finally, stood up for our own safety and travelled standing,” one of the students Shreya V Kashyap told TNIE.

Despite many standees inside the coaches, a few seated commuters had placed their lunch or laptop bags on their adjacent seats under the assumption that no one is permitted to sit there. Rakesh Patil, a government employee was seen standing despite a few seats available. “I am aware of the relaxation in the rule. However, when you see Home Guards inside the coaches booking passengers for offences, there is a fear one could penalise us also. So, I play safe and avoid seats with stickers,” he said. Commuter S Pavithra said there need to be regular announcements that one can occupy all seats as the stickers send a contrary message.