E-permit will be must for disposal of effluents

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will soon launch an e-permit portal to keep an eye on dumping of industrial effluents and ensuring their proper disposal. The board is taking this step due to increasing incidents of effluents being dumped into water bodies -- especially in the Vrushabhavathi Valley and in lakes on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Now, it will be mandatory for every industry to seek permission from the Board before taking out every load of effluent and also give details of where it is being taken for treatment. The need for this increased after they have found anomalies in the manual permissions and received complaints of trucks throwing waste into water bodies from citizens.

“Every industry will have to seek permission online for taking out every load of effluent. The industry will have to give details of the quantity and quality and to which treatment plant the effluents are being taken, the kind of treatment and the after utilisation of the products. Each vehicle must also be GPS tagged,” a KSPCB official seeking anonymity told The New Indian Express.

There are around 10,000 industries in the state, which are being brought under this ambit, 40 per cent of which are in Bengaluru alone. This exercise will also let the Board know the exact daily details of the effluents generated from industries.