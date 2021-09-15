STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

E-permit will be must for disposal of effluents

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will soon launch an e-permit portal to keep an eye on dumping of industrial effluents and ensuring their proper disposal.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will soon launch an e-permit portal to keep an eye on dumping of industrial effluents and ensuring their proper disposal. The board is taking this step due to increasing incidents of effluents being dumped into water bodies -- especially in the Vrushabhavathi Valley and in lakes on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Now, it will be mandatory for every industry to seek permission from the Board before taking out every load of effluent and also give details of where it is being taken for treatment. The need for this increased after they have found anomalies in the manual permissions and received complaints of trucks throwing waste into water bodies from citizens.

“Every industry will have to seek permission online for taking out every load of effluent. The industry will have to give details of the quantity and quality and to which treatment plant the effluents are being taken, the kind of treatment and the after utilisation of the products. Each vehicle must also be GPS tagged,” a KSPCB official seeking anonymity told The New Indian Express. 

There are around 10,000 industries in the state, which are being brought under this ambit, 40 per cent of which are in Bengaluru alone. This exercise will also let the Board know the exact daily details of the effluents generated from industries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSPCB water bodies
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp