STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, Bellandur flyover may go down for Bangalore Metro

Also set for demolition are hoardings, signage, bus shelters and FoBs (including the one in Bellandur) for the Outer Ring Road Metro line.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the demolition of Rs 21 crore Jayadeva flyover in 2020 to make way for Namma Metro lines, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is targeting the Bellandur Flyover and a series of five foot over bridges between Central Silk Board and Kadubeesanahalli Underpass to make way for the Metro line. Also set for demolition are hoardings, signage, bus shelters and FoBs (including the one in Bellandur) for the Outer Ring Road Metro line.

BMRCL wrote to the road infrastructure division of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in July to either dismantle the five foot over bridges or give it permission to demolish them. Even as the reply is awaited, BMRCL is planning to shoot off another letter by including Bellandur flyover in the list of structures to be demolished. They have said that a BBMP Engineer should be assigned to work in coordination with BMRCL during demolitions. “If things go as per plan, Bellandur Flyover will be the second flyover to be demolished to make way for a Metro line,” said a BMRCL official, requesting anonymity. 

Poor planning by agencies irks citizens

“The finer details are being worked out and approvals sought. But as the elevated line and Bellandur station have been listed, there is no other space for the station to come up,” said the BMRCL official. BMRCL is planning to build six Metro stations at Central Silk Board, HSR Layout, Agara, Iblur, Bellandur and Kadubeesanahalli on the Phase 2A package-1 line.

The BMRCL has told the BBMP that it will take up the construction of loops and ramps for road flyover at Central Silk Board junction that runs for 2.84 km along with road widening and other works along reach-5 line of Metro Phase-2.

The BMRCL engineering section said the BBMP has not responded to the letter yet. The planned demolition of flyover has got the goat of residents of Bellandur and surrounding areas. This is due to the lack of planning between among agencies. At least from now, they should check BMRCL plans and take up projects, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bellandur Bangalore Metro BBMP
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp