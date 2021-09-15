Now, Bellandur flyover may go down for Bangalore Metro

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the demolition of Rs 21 crore Jayadeva flyover in 2020 to make way for Namma Metro lines, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is targeting the Bellandur Flyover and a series of five foot over bridges between Central Silk Board and Kadubeesanahalli Underpass to make way for the Metro line. Also set for demolition are hoardings, signage, bus shelters and FoBs (including the one in Bellandur) for the Outer Ring Road Metro line.

BMRCL wrote to the road infrastructure division of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in July to either dismantle the five foot over bridges or give it permission to demolish them. Even as the reply is awaited, BMRCL is planning to shoot off another letter by including Bellandur flyover in the list of structures to be demolished. They have said that a BBMP Engineer should be assigned to work in coordination with BMRCL during demolitions. “If things go as per plan, Bellandur Flyover will be the second flyover to be demolished to make way for a Metro line,” said a BMRCL official, requesting anonymity.

Poor planning by agencies irks citizens

“The finer details are being worked out and approvals sought. But as the elevated line and Bellandur station have been listed, there is no other space for the station to come up,” said the BMRCL official. BMRCL is planning to build six Metro stations at Central Silk Board, HSR Layout, Agara, Iblur, Bellandur and Kadubeesanahalli on the Phase 2A package-1 line.

The BMRCL has told the BBMP that it will take up the construction of loops and ramps for road flyover at Central Silk Board junction that runs for 2.84 km along with road widening and other works along reach-5 line of Metro Phase-2.

The BMRCL engineering section said the BBMP has not responded to the letter yet. The planned demolition of flyover has got the goat of residents of Bellandur and surrounding areas. This is due to the lack of planning between among agencies. At least from now, they should check BMRCL plans and take up projects, they said.