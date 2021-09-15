Open schooling institute practicals from Sept 27

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the date for holding practical examinations for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses beginning from September 27 and will continue till October 12.

As per the timetable published on its website, the practical exams for Biology, Home Science, Geography and Painting, will be held between September 27 and October 1 while for Physics, Chemistry, Environment Science, Physical Education and Yoga, it will start on October 3 and end on October 7.

Meanwhile, the examination for Mass Communication, Computer Science, Data Entry Operations, and Library, is set to start from October 8 and will continue till October 12. According to NIOS’ official notification, it will declare the results of the practical exams six weeks after the last exam.

While the NIOS has launched the first of its kind virtual school for its 40 lakh learners that will not only have online classes but also practical classes, resource materials through its digital library, will soon be made available in audio and video format.