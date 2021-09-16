Beautician, friend arrested in Bengaluru with heroin worth Rs 1.5 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Banasawadi police have arrested a 31-year-old beautician and her male friend on charges of peddling drugs and seized heroin worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Nengdeikim Guite, an employee at a spa salon on Kammanahalli Main Road, and Paominsang Kipgen (31), both from North-east India, were nabbed on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Guite from the spa. She revealed about Kipgen who used to contact customers online to sell the drugs. They have been booked under the NDPS Act.