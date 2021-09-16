STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Electrifying experience

A flute with LED lights, a built-in mic and musical output similar to bamboo flutes...This electrified flute is classical artiste Pravin Godkhindi’s latest creation

Published: 16th September 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  He’s been playing the flute and experimenting with new tunes for decades. But this time, classical artiste Pravin Godkhindi has gone a step ahead, giving the flute a new dimension — not just in terms of sound output. Godkhindi has now introduced a new electrified flute called the Divya Bansuri, made of acrylic, something he worked on during the last one-and-a-half years of the pandemic. The product consists of LED lights and an in-built microphone which gives the same musical output as bamboo flutes. According to Godkhindi, the new instrument in the music scene is a transparent flute that is operated with batteries and can last upto eight hours, if continuously used.

Unlike a bamboo flute, the shape and size of the electrified flute is different. It is cylindrical and weighs around 120-125 gm. The battery is used only to power the LED bulbs, while the internal mic is used to draw power from an external mixer or sound system. Despite the electrical nature, the musical instrument is designed to retain the volume, tone and texture of the bamboo flute. “The western flute is made of steel and silver, but the tones don’t not suit Indian music.

While researching further, I came across a glass flute which inspired me to think with acrylic which is trending these days. It gives the right musical output, suited for Indian classical music,” says Godkhindi, who started experimenting with the instrument in 2020 with his student Guruprasad Hegde. Godkhindi launched the electrified flute on the occasion of Gokulashtami recently, as a symbolic gratitude to Lord Krishna, who was known for playing the bansuri. His Gokulashtami surprises aren’t new. In 2019, Godkhindi and his son Shadaj Godkhindi performed a jugal-bandi with the flute where the father helped him with the notes and the son played the instrument, and vice-versa.

Godkhinidi is also thinking of ways to improve the features in the electrified flute. “I am working on a mechanism called mood lighting that will enable the LED lights to pop as per the ragas. I am also working on installing a rechargeable battery into the setup. I believe the lockdown has given me the space to explore various aspects of music. These ideas are just the results of the long break,” says Godkhindi, whose creation will hit the market shortly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp