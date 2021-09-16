STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Four held in football stadium murder case

A senior police officer said, “We are producing the accused before the magistrate to take them into custody and will reveal the names of the assailants on Thursday.”

Published: 16th September 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ashok Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a gang of four, including a history-sheeter from KG Halli, in connection with the murder of ‘Layout’ Aravind inside a football stadium three days ago. The assailants, armed with weapons, had chased Aravind into the stadium from the BBMP ground opposite the road where he had just finished playing a football match, and brutally hacked him to death.  

A senior police officer said, “We are producing the accused before the magistrate to take them into custody and will reveal the names of the assailants on Thursday.” Three special teams were formed to track down the assailants. The teams analysed over a 100 CCTV clips to identify the accused.

According to the police, Aravind, a history-sheeter in Bharati Nagar police, had assaulted the brother of the prime accused two weeks ago. Enraged by this, the prime accused, along with his associated, killed him to avenge the humiliation, the police officer said.

Police are looking for a few more suspects involved in the murder.  Investigations revealed that the gang had purchased weapons at Kalasipalya. The incident was caught on the stadium’s CCTV cameras, including the prime accused breaking open the door to the referee’s room before hacking the victim to death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp