Four held in football stadium murder case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ashok Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a gang of four, including a history-sheeter from KG Halli, in connection with the murder of ‘Layout’ Aravind inside a football stadium three days ago. The assailants, armed with weapons, had chased Aravind into the stadium from the BBMP ground opposite the road where he had just finished playing a football match, and brutally hacked him to death.

A senior police officer said, “We are producing the accused before the magistrate to take them into custody and will reveal the names of the assailants on Thursday.” Three special teams were formed to track down the assailants. The teams analysed over a 100 CCTV clips to identify the accused.

According to the police, Aravind, a history-sheeter in Bharati Nagar police, had assaulted the brother of the prime accused two weeks ago. Enraged by this, the prime accused, along with his associated, killed him to avenge the humiliation, the police officer said.

Police are looking for a few more suspects involved in the murder. Investigations revealed that the gang had purchased weapons at Kalasipalya. The incident was caught on the stadium’s CCTV cameras, including the prime accused breaking open the door to the referee’s room before hacking the victim to death.