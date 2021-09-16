Health bites 

Shalini Arvind By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: All of us know that reduced physical activity, increased intake of food, stress, alcohol, and tobacco are gateways to lifestyle diseases or non-communicable diseases (NCDs). NCDs include diseases like diabetes, hypertension, atherosclerosis, arthritis, obesity, metabolic syndrome, gall stones, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, Alzheimer’s, cirrhosis, a few cancers, etc.

When it comes to Covid, it has been found that recovery is comparatively difficult with obese patients as the capacity of lungs to contract and expand is lower due to reduced muscle.It also increases the inflammation in the body, which adds to the problem. Since it is a time when many are working from home, they are susceptible to falling prey to laziness.

Here’s a word of caution to those who choose to work from home (WFH).

WFH contributes to

Disturbed schedules. There is an overlapping of work time and family/personal time as there is no boundary being drawn.

People have less access to outdoor games.

Boredom, which leads to binge eating.

Uncontrolled eating because of munching while using gadgets.

Using WFH option to your advantage

Being at home has restricted you to homemade food which is a healthy option. Learn cooking.

If you are working from home, your schedule must have turned haywire. Try to keep the timings regular. Take out time for yourself to exercise.

Not getting a chance to workout or walk will make it easier for you to gain weight. Opt for homebound exercises.

Since physical activity has come down, consider cutting down on excess food.

Exercise helps in boosting immunity, elevates mood, makes you tired, thus helping you to get good sleep. It also regularises blood sugar levels and reduces blood lipid levels. Try to indulge in long-forgotten hobbies.

Feeling stressed or bored may lead to binge eating of junk foods. Do not give into cravings. While reaching out for snacks, wait and question yourself if you are hungry, stressed or just bored.

Stop shopping for junk.

Drink water

Sleep well

Alcohol contains empty calories and are, in fact,a depressant.

Plan and make use of the “work from home” opportunity to correct your lifestyle.

(The writer is chief dietitian, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road)

